Local Engine Assigned To Tamarack Fire

Tuolumne Fire District E-733 working Tamarack Fire View Photos

Sonora, CA – A local fire engine is assisting in battling the nearly 60,000-acre Tamarack Fire burning in the Markleeville area of Alpine County.

Tuolumne District Fire engine 733 has been assigned to the blaze for the past five days. They are part of a mixed strike team made up of Roseville Fire Department, Pioneer Fire, Fallen Leaf Fire, Rocklin Fire, and North Tahoe Fire. District officials detailed “The crew is doing great and happy to help.”

The lightning strike fire remains 4% contained and 58,417 acres in size this evening. The Tamarack Fire Incident Command projected the fire’s behavior overnight will continue to be very active to extreme with high rates of spread and torching as well as spotting from both running and backing fire. The flame spread will primarily be to the north and east.

This map shows where the three different branches of the fire suppression efforts are working to secure structures and work to gain containment on the blaze. Currently, there is 1,425 personnel assigned to the fire.