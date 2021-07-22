End Of July Weekend Events

There are several Saturday events and Farmers Markets this weekend.

The Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

The Twain Harte Summer Outdoor Market will be held in the charming town of Twain Harte on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, 2021. The event features over 60 vendors including unique artisans, vintage jewelry, health and wellness products, specialty foods and yard sale booths. Live music will be featured throughout the day. There will be a food area with hamburgers, kettle corn, and more. CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will be serving Beer and beverages along with a cooling station the hours are 10 am -5 pm, both Saturday and Sunday and parking and admission are free. Get all the details in the community event listing here. Saturday evening Twain Harte Concert In The Pines will feature Stompbox.

The 25th Annual Big Band Street Dance will be held in Columbia State Historic Park. Hosted by the Friends of Columbia State Historic Park, this year’s theme is ‘Jump, Jive and Wail with ‘40s era clothing and prizes awarded for the best costumes. There will also be a dance competition, and a silent auction, park restaurants will be open. Live music by Rod Harris & The Kicks, along with the Columbia College Big Band will be located on the corner of Main and State Streets, next to the park museum. There is no admission charge for this popular fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the park’s educational and historic programs. Popcorn, lemonade and water will be available for voluntary donations. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs for seating. Pre-show festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. with host Retired Brigadier General Thaddeus Knight (Douglas Fraser) greeting the crowd with announcements, introductions, comic tales, and classic Glen Miller Band music. For more information view the event listing here.

Saturday at Sonora’s Courthouse Park is the Worldwide Rally for Freedom. Organizers detail it will be a peaceful demonstration, more details are in the events calendar.

Bring plenty of water if you are visiting local trails or attending outdoor events as temperatures will remain very hot into next week. Sonora Regal 10, Angels Camp Theater, and Pinecrest Movie times are listed here.