PG&E Planning To Put Lines Underground In High-Risk Areas

Pacific Gas and Electric announced a new initiative to place about 10,000 miles of power lines underground in high fire risk areas.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday in Butte County. Once completed, PG&E CEO Patti Poppe says it will reduce the risk of catastrophic fire and the number of planned power outages.

However, details regarding the timeline, and which specific areas will receive the upgraded infrastructure, have not been determined at this time. PG&E indicates it will work with local stakeholders across the state to finalize the plan.

Poppe states, “We want what all of our customers want: a safe and resilient energy system. We have taken a stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop. We will partner with the best and the brightest to bring that stand to life.”

PG&E states that it maintains more than 25,000 miles of overhead power lines in what is considered the highest fire-risk areas of the state. It accounts for about 30-percent of its total distribution overhead system.