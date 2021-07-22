COVID18 New COVID Cases Identified In Tuolumne County

Active COVID-19 Cases March thru July 21, 2021 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 18 new COVID cases in the county.

43 are active cases and four are hospitalized. Of the 18 new cases, two were vaccinated with Moderna and one had to be hospitalized and remains a patient. Over this weekend, the first case of a fully vaccinated individual who needed hospitalization was reported by health officials. They detailed that person was given the Pfizer vaccine and “was hospitalized briefly over the weekend and discharged to their home.” Despite those two cases, public health officials advise “being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to be the most important step taken to protect against infection, severe illness and death.” They remind the public that testing, isolation and quarantine, wearing a mask when indicated, and staying home when sick are also vital parts of reducing the spread of disease in the county.

The gender and age breakdown for the 14 community cases is 2 females 0-17 years of age, 2 males 18-29, 2 females and 1 male 30-39, 2 females and one male 40-49, 1 female and male 50-59, 1 male 60-69, and 1 female 80-89.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 7/20 20 9 1,901 39 Calaveras 7/21 13 1 2,267 58 Mariposa 7/21 2 1 475 7 Mono 7/21 8 2 1,053 5 Stanislaus 7/21 464 60 58,246 1,083 Tuolumne 7/21 42 18 4,320 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.