Schumer: The Republicans’ Big, Ugly Betrayal

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor before the vote on Republicans’ Budget Bill.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“We’re about to vote on something that we have never seen before in the Senate.

And rather than be honest with the American people about the true costs of these billionaire giveaways – and, by the way, I didn’t hear Donald Trump campaigning on tax breaks for billionaires, which is the main thrust for this bill, he wouldn’t tell them about that.

But Republicans are doing something the Senate has never done before – deploying fake math, accounting gimmicks to hide the true cost of the bill.

Look, Republicans can use whatever budgetary gimmicks they want to try to make the math work on paper, but you can’t paper over the real-life economic consequences of adding tens of trillions to the debt.

And that’s what this does. Make no mistake about it and it’s the way we’ve always calculated things.

So to vote yes on this, make no mistake about it my colleagues, will further erode the Senate.

I urge a no vote.”

