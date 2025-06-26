Clear
88.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire Ignites In East Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
East Sonora Vegetation Fire

East Sonora Vegetation Fire

Photo Icon View Photos

Update at 6:46 pm: The forward rate of spread of the vegetation fire near Highway 108 and Mono Way has been stopped. Crews will remain on scene mopping up the incident and investigating the cause.

Original story posted at 6:32 pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire this evening near the intersection of Highway 108 and Mono Way.

It is south of the Sonora Ford dealership. CAL Fire reports that it is 1/2 acre in size. Traffic is being detoured away from the area, so be prepared for activity. There are no initial reports of any structures threatened.

  • Fire Near Highway 108 and Mono Way
  • Fire Near Highway 108 and Mono Way

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert