Update: Fire Ignites In East Sonora

East Sonora Vegetation Fire View Photos

Update at 6:46 pm: The forward rate of spread of the vegetation fire near Highway 108 and Mono Way has been stopped. Crews will remain on scene mopping up the incident and investigating the cause.

Original story posted at 6:32 pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire this evening near the intersection of Highway 108 and Mono Way.

It is south of the Sonora Ford dealership. CAL Fire reports that it is 1/2 acre in size. Traffic is being detoured away from the area, so be prepared for activity. There are no initial reports of any structures threatened.