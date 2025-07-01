Junior Livestock Auction Sales Up At Mother Lode Fair

Mother Lode Fair Junior Livestock Auction - Photo courtesy of Alisha Rock View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fairgrounds saw around 11,000 people pass through the gates during the four-day event that was held this past Thursday through Sunday.

It was a strong showing, according to the initial attendance figures provided by Fair Manager Kim Helmbold. The Saturday Junior Livestock Auction was also a success, as she notes that 209 lots were sold, raising $919,258.50. Last year’s figure was just over $900,000. It was the second highest on record, as sales exceeded $1-million in 2022.

This year’s theme was Starry Nights & Carnival lights. Click here to view an earlier story about opening day at the fair with 40 photos.

Some of the other highlights this year included a car show, an ATV and Moto Rodeo, and two days of tractor pulls.