Almost Back To School Time: Opening Dates

Sonora, CA — Some public schools in the Mother Lode will start the fall semester next week, while others will commence in mid-to-late August.

The Calaveras Unified School District, and its nine schools, use more of a year-round scheduling model, with an abbreviated summer vacation. The district will commence classes a week from today, on July 28. The Calaveras County Office Of Education alternative programs will also start on that date. Meanwhile, the Mountain Oaks Charter School will start on August 9, and all other public schools in Calaveras County will begin on August 18.

In Tuolumne County, Curtis Creek and Summerville elementary schools will be the first to reconvene on Wednesday, August 18. All other public schools will wait until the following week. Twain Harte Elementary will begin on Monday, August 23. Sonora High School will begin on Tuesday, August 24, and the other public schools in the county will start on Wednesday, August 25.

A full list is below:

Tuolumne County School Start Dates:

Belleview: August 25

Big Oak Flat/Groveland: August 25 Tenaya Tioga High School Don Pedro School

Columbia: August 25

Curtis Creek: August 18

Jamestown: August 25 Chinese Camp Jamestown

Sonora Elementary: August 25

Sonora High School: August 24 Cassina Sonora High School Ted Bird High

Soulsbyville: August 25

Summerville Elementary: August 18

Summerville High School: August 25 Connections VPAA Cold Springs High School Long Barn HighSchool Mountain High School South Fork High School Summerville High School

Twain Harte: August 23

TCSOS Programs: Jamestown Nexus: August 25 Sonora High ILS: August 24 Sonora High Nexus: August 24 Transition: August 24 Tuolumne Learning Center: August 24



Calaveras County School Start Dates: Calaveras Unified School District: July 28 -Calaveras High School -Gold Strike Continuation High School -Jenny Lind Elementary -Mokelumne Hill Elementary -San Andreas Elementary -Sierra Hills Education Center -Toyon Middle School -Valley Springs Elementary -West Point Elementary CCOE Alternative Programs: July 28 -Calaveras River Academy -Oakendell Mountain Oaks Charter School: August 9 Vallecito Union School District: August 18 -Albert Michelson Elementary -Hazel Fischer Elementary -Avery Middle School Mark Twain School Union District: August 18 -Mark Twain Union Elementary -Copperopolis Elementary Bret Harte Union High School District: August 18 -Bret Harte Highschool -Vallecito High School