More Growth On Tamarack Fire: Highway Closure Announced

Markleeville, CA — The Tamarack Fire in Alpine County near Markleeville is up to 39,045 acres.

There remains no containment. A new road closure was announced late last night by the CHP. Highway 88 is now closed at the Nevada/California State line continuing to Highway 89 at Pickett’s Junction due to the continuing growth. In addition to the evacuation order in Markleeville and the immediate vicinity, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office added Blue Lakes Road and Mesa Vista.

Providing the latest information about conditions witnessed yesterday, the Forest Service reports, “Wind from the thunderstorms increased fire activity, moving the fire to the northeast toward the California-Nevada state line and the US-395 corridor. Crews are working to prevent the fire from impacting US-395 and the surrounding area.”

“Firefighters continue to mop up around Markleeville and Grover Hot Springs. Crews on the ground were assisted by helicopters providing water drops. Single-engine air tankers also dropped retardant to protect communications towers on Hawkins Peak. On the northeast portion of the fire, point protection around structures remains a priority for firefighters.”

1,069 firefighters are assigned to the incident. A larger Type One Incident Management Team is taking over the operations today.