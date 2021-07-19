Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Drought And Climate Change

Board of Supervisors (left to right) Dist. 5 Jaron Brandon, Dist. 1 David Goldemberg, Dist. 2 Ryan Campbell, Dist. 3 Anaiah Kirk and Dist. 4 Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Supervisors will be given a presentation on drought conditions and approving a resolution to continue the proclamation of a local state of emergency due to drought. In February 2014, a similar state of emergency was declared and lasted until 2017. The presentation will also cover efforts to combat the drought including the “Save Our Water” campaign that partners state and local agencies together to meet the 15 percent suggested water cuts.

Additionally, the supervisors will be seeing a presentation on the preparation of the Climate Action Plan(CAP). A plan that would streamline projects under CAP. A focus on the presentation will be trying to match the goals of CAP with long-term developmental plans in the community.

The Health and Human Services Agency Director will be getting an employee evaluation.

And Kaden Robison has earned the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and the supervisors will be considering approving a certificate of recognition for that goal.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.