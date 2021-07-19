Sierra Nevada Conservancy Announces List Of Grant Funded Projects

Auburn, CA– Sierra Nevada Conservancy(SNC) was awarded $19 million dollars in grant funding under a new Immediate Action Wildfire and Forest Resilience grant program. The money will be used to fund projects throughout the state of California but notably in the Motherlode, it will include a Rim Fire Recovery project.

The Stanislaus National Forest will thin 685 acres of pine plantation in southern Tuolumne County near Groveland and Greely Hill. The areas of pine plantation selected for this project burned at low or moderate severity in the location of the 2013 Rim Fire footprint, leaving a high density of live trees and excessive amounts of ground and surface fuels. The goals for this project will be to improve forest structure and increase wildfire resilience, more resistance to drought conditions, and additionally more hardened to pest infestations.

The location is within the Wildland Urban Interface and is hoping to protect communities and public infrastructure from potential wildfires. SNF will be partnering with Yosemite Stanislaus and the Mule Deer Foundation to implement this project. Below is a map of the planned project area. For a detailed list of every project that the grant money will fund, click here.