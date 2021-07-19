Partly Cloudy
SPD Seeks Help Finding Missing Man

By B.J. Hansen
Matt Charles Finnegan - Missing Man

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

Matt Charles Finnegan, 39, was last seen in early June at the Sonora Gold Lodge. It is unclear if he left that area on foot or by vehicle. He could be in the Martinez area, according to the SPD. He is 5’10” and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8143.

The SPD has not released any additional details regarding his disappearance.

