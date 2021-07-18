Clear
No Containment On 21,000 Acre Tamarack Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Tamarack Fire

Markleeville, CA — 120 firefighters are now assigned to the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County.

Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity contributed to the fire’s growth today. It is 21,000 acres and there is no containment. The fire continues to burn in a northwesterly direction west of Markleeville toward the Highway 89 corridor. Alpine Village and Woodfords were evacuated today. The blaze crossed the East Fork of the Carson River near the East Fork Resort. Two structures have been destroyed.

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas: Grover Hot Springs, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Markleeville, Carson River Resort, & Poor Boy Road area, Wolf Creek Campground, Silver Creek Campground, ADDITIONALLY Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Alpine Village, Diamond Valley Road and Hungalelti are now under mandatory evacuations. “The Mesa” is under a voluntary evacuation (as of 3:00pm) but conditions are changing fast.
Closures: Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89. Highway 4 is currently open west of the Highway 89 and Highway 4 junction. Please slow down and drive with caution in the area as fire crews and equipment will continue to arrive throughout the evening.

