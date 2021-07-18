No Containment On 21,000 Acre Tamarack Fire
Tamarack Fire
Markleeville, CA — 120 firefighters are now assigned to the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County.
Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity contributed to the fire’s growth today. It is 21,000 acres and there is no containment. The fire continues to burn in a northwesterly direction west of Markleeville toward the Highway 89 corridor. Alpine Village and Woodfords were evacuated today. The blaze crossed the East Fork of the Carson River near the East Fork Resort. Two structures have been destroyed.