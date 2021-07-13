Update: A Disable Vehicle On Fire Has Traffic Stalled On HWY 108

Update at 11:39 a.m.: The CHP report that traffic is moving freely once again on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area near the Chicken Ranch Road intersection. They detail that a Chevy pickup pulled onto the eastbound shoulder with a fire under its hood. The flames did spread to about a foot of grass on the righthand side of the roadway but were put out quickly. Further details regarding the incident are below.

Original post at 11:20 a.m.: Jamestown, AC — A car fire is impacting traffic on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area. The CHP reports that smoke was coming from the hood of a vehicle that pulled over on the righthand side of the roadway by the Chicken Ranch Road intersection. There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to nearby vegetation at this time. The eastbound lane is closed with officers directing traffic, which is getting backed up from the Yosemite Junction to Bell Mooney Road heading into Sonora. Motorists in that area will want to slow down and use caution as there is plenty of activity in the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.