Housing Market Continues To Soar

Sonora, CA–The housing market continues to show a meteoric rise in most categories as shown by second quarter sale information released by the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. The average house is now on the market for less than 100 days with the average sale happening in 83, much lower than the 132 days it took in the same time period in 2020.

The average sale price has also increased to $401,798, a significant increase from $369,463 from the first quarter of the year. The increasing prices seem to be inspiring more sales as active listings have increased to 276 compared to 205 in the first quarter of 2021. An overview of the first quarter numbers can be found here. The data for the second quarter can be found below.