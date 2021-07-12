Calaveras County Water District Gives Water Saving Tips

San Andreas, CA–With most of California under emergency drought conditions, Calaveras County Water District(CCWD) has released some water-saving tips to help customers who might be looking for ways to conserve. CCWD is feeling confident that the water stored at Spider Meadow and Hogan Reservoirs will be sufficient to get through this dry spell but in the face of the potential of an extended, multi-year drought, reminds customers to do their part by considering the below.

•Limit outdoor water use.

•Establish appropriate run-times for landscape irrigation to eliminate excessive water runoff.

•Consider installing drought-tolerant landscaping.

•Avoid watering during the hottest portion of the day. Otherwise, some of the water will be lost to evaporation.

•Use a broom to clean sidewalks and pavements instead of a hose.

•Fix leaky faucets, toilets, appliances, and sprinklers. Leaks vary in amount, but they can account for a lot of wasted water over time.

•Operate your clothes and dishwashers with full loads only, even if the machine has an adjustable load setting.

•Take shorter showers with high-efficiency showerheads. Each minute you cut saves 2.5 gallons.