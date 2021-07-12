Update* Vegitation Fire In Jamestown And Power Outage

Update at 7:02 AM:Fire crews have stopped the forward rate of spread and contained the fire at one acre. Crews remain on the scene working to fully extinguish the vegetation fire.

Update at 6:25 AM: Fire crews are continuing to battle the wildland fire at Harvard Mine Road and Bell Mooney. This fire has disrupted power in the Jamestown area for 352 customers with a current anticipated restoration time of 10:30 AM

Original story posted at 6:04 AMJamestown, CA–Fire crews are headed to Harvard Mine Road and Bell Mooney after a reported transformer explosion lead to downed powerlines and a vegetation fire. This has been dubbed the “Wildland” fire and caution is advised for vehicles traveling in that area. There is no word on the size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you updates as soon as more information is available.