Governor Newsom signs 123.9 Billion Dollar Education Bill

Napa, CA–While in wine country, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an education package that will give California’s schooling system its biggest boost in state history. This 123.9 billion dollar will be used to restructure public schools, boost funding, and achieve free Pre-K for four-year-olds and create “Community Schools” with an expanded scope for those programs. Part of the funding will make sure that all schools offer full in-person physical classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Governor Newsom explained “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in California’s future and expand opportunities for every child across the state”

The previously mentioned community schools would offer services that would go beyond traditional public schools with an emphasis on mental and social-emotional health. He signed the bill while visiting Shearer Elementary School which is part of the Napa Valley Unified School District. The full text of the bill, AB 130, can be seen here.