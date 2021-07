San Andreas, CA– Need a place to beat the heat this weekend? San Andreas Library will be opening as a cooling center starting today. The hours of this cooling center will be 11 am to 5 pm and will be open through Monday. Calaveras Connect will be providing free rides to the cooling center with the special service being added on both Saturday and Sunday. The number to arrange a ride is 209-754-4450.

