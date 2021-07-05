Local School Hopes To Recover Fireworks Revenue With Dance

Copperopolis, CA– A traditional fundraising effort for much-needed funds for Copperopolis Elementary school was sadly curtailed this year due to dangerously dry weather conditions that lead to a firework ban. In previous years, the sale of fireworks would raise $20,000 dollars in funding for various school functions and projects.

Copper Valley and Gateway Hotel have decided to host a traditional 1940’s era street dance with all of the proceeds going to the school. Columbia has hosted similar events with Tuolumne County with the Columbia Kicks Big Band, it has proven to be a popular attraction. In 2021, organizers are hoping for a similar feel for Calaveras County with Big Band Jazz music that represents that era. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume and participate in a planned dance contest, also vintage car enthusiasts who want to display their 1930’s and 1940’s era cars are also encouraged to participate. The event is set to take place on July 31st.

For information on becoming a vendor or showing your vintage automobile please contact Amanda Kelly at (209) 402-8752.