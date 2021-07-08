ATCAA’s 40th Anniversary Open House

Sonora, CA — The community is invited to stop by and learn more about the services provided by the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency.

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, and reopening of its offices to the public, an open house and parking lot sale is scheduled from 10am-2pm tomorrow (Friday, July 9).

There will be refreshments provided and giveaways.

ATCAA Executive Director Joe Bors says community members can learn about the many services provided by the non-profit, ranging from utility bill assistance to early childhood services like the Head Start program.

The event will take place at ATCAA’s Sonora office at 427 Highway 49.