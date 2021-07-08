Clear
73.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

ATCAA’s 40th Anniversary Open House

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The community is invited to stop by and learn more about the services provided by the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency.

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, and reopening of its offices to the public, an open house and parking lot sale is scheduled from 10am-2pm tomorrow (Friday, July 9).

There will be refreshments provided and giveaways.

ATCAA Executive Director Joe Bors says community members can learn about the many services provided by the non-profit, ranging from utility bill assistance to early childhood services like the Head Start program.

The event will take place at ATCAA’s Sonora office at 427 Highway 49.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 