Clear
93.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Twain Harte Area Man Arrested For Sex Crimes

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Samuel Ramirez

Samuel Ramirez

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

32-year-old Samuel Ramirez was taken into custody at a home along Confidence Road. It followed an investigation by sheriff’s deputies. He was booked into county jail for a list of charges including aggravated sexual assault of a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor, and distribution of lewd material to a minor. His bail is set at $250,000.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Due to the nature of the investigation, no further information will be released.”

The arrest occurred this past Thursday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 