Record Breaking Fair Livestock Auction

Mother Lode Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA — Early indications are that overall attendance to this year’s Mother Lode Fair was notably up in comparison to the last time it was held in 2019.

Fair Manager Ken Alstott says that heading into Sunday they had already surpassed the 2019 numbers. The final figures have not bet released. The four-day fair kicked off on Thursday.

He adds that Saturday’s Livestock auction raised an estimated $821-thousand. It shattered the previous record of $475-thousand. Add-on bids are still being accepted. Click here for more information. All of the different livestock were sold at one event this year. The livestock auction was initially going to be held virtually, but two weeks ago the fair board decided to change course and hold it in person. The switch was made after California more fully reopened its economy on June 15.

The fair wrapped up last night with a Monster Truck Jam.