Overview Of Roadwork Planned On Local Highways

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of July 4 to 10.

On Highway 108 Monday through Friday in the area of Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for bridgework. Work is scheduled between 6 am and 4 pm and delays of up to 5 minutes are to be expected.

Also on Highway 108 at East Long Barn Road and Helipo Road a moving closure of one lane will allow for tree work. The work is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Ganns Meadow Drive at mile marker 58.1 to the Alpine County Line, one-way traffic control for highway construction will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler Avenue one-way traffic control for drainage work may delay traffic 10 minutes and close both shoulders of the road. Work during the day will limit the shoulders of the road from 8 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Friday, work that will limit traffic to one-way will be done at night from 9 pm to 5 am.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.