July’s Second Weekend Of Events

Sonora Farmers Market Mural, downtown Sonora View Photo

There are many farmers’ markets and a few other events planned in the Mother Lode for the second weekend in July.

Mother Lode Job Training is hosting an in-person hiring event in Sonora on July 8 and 9, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. More details are in the events calendar here.

Tonight, Thursday, July 8 is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Later on Saturday the Twain Harte Concert In The Pines will feature Jana & Friends at 6 p.m. Details on the bands scheduled for the next week are here.

Friday join the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency as they officially open their offices back up to the public and clear out things they no longer need. Giveaways, free refreshments, information about programs such as our food, utility bill, tax filing and financial planning assistance, housing and shelter, Head Start, youth development, and suicide prevention programs. Proceeds from items sold will benefit the ATCAA program and the activities they support. Location details are in our events calendar here.

Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market

is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market and it is a 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora. Starting at 5 pm galleries, restaurants, and shops offer art, live music, performers, and art demonstrations. Look for the banners ​up and down Washington Street.