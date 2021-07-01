PG&E Requests Rate Increase For Fire Related Efforts

Sacramento, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric is asking California state regulators to approve a combined $3.6 billion rate hike.

A majority of the money would be used to harden the company’s infrastructure with an aim of preventing wildfires. The company indicates that customers who have both electric and gas service would pay an extra $36 per month. If would be less for customers who only purchase electricity.

The Associated Press reports the money would also be used to better forecast the weather, quickly detect downed lines and install self-contained power systems to supply electricity during blackouts.

The plan will be reviewed by the California Public Utilities Commission in the coming months. If approved, it would take effect in 2023. The proposal comes as California is in the midst of the summer fire season. PG&E has 16 million customers in northern and central California.