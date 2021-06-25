Focus On The Mother Lode Fair

Mother Lode Fair Carnival View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fair took a year off due to COVID-19, and it will return this July 1-4.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a preview of all the events with Fair Manager Ken Alstott. This year’s theme is “Working Hands And Cattle Brands,” and will feature a wide array of vendors, entertainment acts, food and carnival rides.

The show will also feature an interview with Sue Moore, who is the President of the Small Livestock Association and a member of the Junior Livestock Committee. She will provide the latest on the livestock auction which will be held in person this year, Saturday, July 3.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30am on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. The show can also be heard Sunday at 9am on Star 92.7 and 10am on 93.5 KKBN.