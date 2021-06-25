Tuolumne County Government Changing Mask And Distancing Rules

Sonora, CA — Changes have been made to the rules regarding masks and social distancing at Tuolumne County government buildings.

New signs are now up at the various county government offices, implying an honor system, stating, “Attention! By entering this location without a face covering you are self-attesting that you are fully vaccinated.”

Also, county officials note in a press release that face coverings will only be required at the July 6 board of supervisors meeting for those who are not fully vaccinated. Social distancing measures are also going away. Face coverings were required for everyone at the last supervisors’ meeting on June 15. Those who still do not wish to attend meetings physically will have the option of making comments via telephone by calling 209-533-6581. Written comments can be sent to the board clerk at boardclerk@co.tuolumne.ca.us.

The county notes that the face-covering rule adjustment is in response to new state guidance released this week by the California Department of Public Health. The guidance adds that face coverings are still required for everyone in all public transit, schools, daycare centers, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and cooling centers.