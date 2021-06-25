A Proposal For A New Farmers Market In Tuolumne County

Project Site map View Photo

Big Oak Flat, CA – Plans have been submitted for a new farmers market along Highway 120 in the Big Oak Flat area of Tuolumne County.

The plans also include outdoor retail sales, and two mobile food vendors, according to county community development department officials. They cite that Kym Carpenter as the applicant who is seeking a conditional use permit for three parcels, totaling more than 3.08 acres. The market would be located at 17470 Highway 120, northwest of the intersection of the highway and Big Oak Road, as can be viewed in the project site map in the image box.

County officials add that the market’s hours of operation would be daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with vendors set up the hour before and take-down requiring an hour after closing. Being utilized on the site be about 35 portable vendor tents, two mobile food trucks with outdoor tables, and portable bathrooms. There would also be a parking lot as can be seen in the map site below. The deadline for the public feedback on the project is Tuesday, July 13th.