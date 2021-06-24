Modesto Man Charged With Burglarizing Calaveras Post Office

Department of Justice View Photo

Wallace, CA — The US Department of Justice announces that a central valley man is charged with forcibly breaking into the post office building in Wallace.

The incident happened back on July 2 of 2020. Charges were brought against 40-year-old Thomas Patrick Day of Modesto following a joint investigation by the US Postal Inspection Service and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

The post office branch is located at 8271 Camanche Parkway South. No additional information has been released by federal officials related to the crime. If convicted, Day faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Wallace is approximately 40 miles to the north of Modesto.