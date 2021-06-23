Road Maintenance Impacting Traffic In Murphys

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Murphys, CA – Travelers using Highway 4 in Calaveras County will find traffic delays in the Murphy area this week.

Caltrans crews are putting up new signs on both shoulders of the roadway at the Main and Lawrence streets intersection and the Pennsylvania Gulch Road intersection. Since Monday, June 21 crews have been working on putting up signage on both sides of the highway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Today (Wednesday) crews also began striping the roadway in that same section with the hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This week’s work is scheduled to be completed on Friday, June 25.

Caltrans estimates the delay time for motorists to be around 5 minutes as there could be intermittent lane closures while the work is being conducted. There will be signage to direct traffic. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area especially where crews and equipment are in use in the cone zones.