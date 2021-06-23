Update: Shooting Investigation At Mobile Home Park

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Update at 9:16am: Providing more information on the shooting investigation at the Cascade Mobile Home Park this morning, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, says, “The scene remains active as detectives are conducting an investigation. The suspect is in custody but details surrounding the incident are not fully known at this time. There are two victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

Original story: Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Cascade Mobile Home Park located in the 18000 block of Wards Ferry Road.

Officials are on scene in the park, and people are asked to avoid the area. No additional information is immediately available.

We’ll provide updates when more information is released.