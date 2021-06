Sonora, CA — The CHP reports there is a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 108 near Peaceful Oak Road.

An ambulance is responding to the scene, and it has been blocking traffic lanes. Be prepared for a delay this morning. The CHP indicates that at least three vehicles are involved.

loading map - please wait... Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript! → more information

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For Caltrans traffic information for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 plus a view of traffic on other Mother Lode roads and gas prices click on “Traffic” or keyword: traffic