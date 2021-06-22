Sunny
Highline Record Set In Yosemite

By B.J. Hansen
In this Saturday, June 12, 2021, photo provided by Scott Oller Films, highliner Daniel Monterrubio walks the 2,800-foot-long line off Taft Point above Yosemite Valley in Yosemite, Calif. (Scott Oller/Scott Oller Films via AP)

Yosemite, CA — Brothers from San Francisco set a record for the longest highline ever walked in Yosemite and the State of California.

It took them nearly a week to set up the 2,800-foot highline from Taft Point to an area west across a series of gullies. They say they received permission from park staffers ahead of the effort. The previous record in Yosemite was 954-feet, running from Taft Point to an anchor east. The brothers who accomplished the task, Moises (26) and Daniel (23) Monterrubio, had been planning the effort for about a year. They stretched a narrow strip of nylon webbing between the anchor points. They have done similar walks in Utah and New Mexico.

They are training to become rope access technicians.

