Fatal Solo Vehicle Accident on Highway 49

San Andreas, CA– On Monday morning, June 21st at close to 10:27 AM, a 62-year-old man from San Andreas was traveling southbound on Highway 49, south of Refuse Disposal Site Road in a 1989 Isuzu Pickup. He was traveling at approximately 25 mph and for unknown reasons allowed his vehicle to drift to the left, across the northbound traffic lane, and up a dirt embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on its roof on the east shoulder of the roadway. He was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries

Alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this crash. The name is currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.