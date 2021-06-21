Update: Power Restored To Over 500 In Tuolumne County

Update at 7am: PG&E reports that 502 customers in Tuolumne County who lost power earlier this morning have now been restored. It was impacting Willow Springs, Creekside Drive, and the surrounding area. It is not immediately clear what caused the outage. It started during the five o’clock hour.

Original story: Soulsbyville, CA — There is a power outage this morning impacting 502 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County.

It is primarily in the Soulsbyville area, and impacting parts of Mono Vista, Willow Springs and Creekside Drive. PG&E says the lights went out at 5:12am, and crews are still investigating the cause. They hope to have everyone restored by around 9:15am.