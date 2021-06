Groveland, CA — A home was destroyed in the Pine Mountain Lake area last night.

It was reported at around 10pm in the 12000 block of Mueller Drive near Jackson Mill Drive. The fire also burned a small patch of nearby vegetation. Nearby homes were initially threatened, but none were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no initial reports of any injuries.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

Our Fire Information Section is under the “Community” section here, or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.