State Adopts New Workplace Mask Regulations Again

Sacramento, CA — The CAL OSHA Board voted 5-1 to adopt reduced workplace mask regulations.

The new guidelines allow those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to no longer wear masks or worry about social distancing, in most all situations. It is similar to the guidance that took effect in California on June 15 for social settings.

Immediately after the vote, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order to waive the 10-day legal review period so that the change can be implemented immediately. The rules apply to almost all workplaces, including retail stores, factories and business offices.

It ends some recent confusion. Just over a week ago the CAL OSHA Board had passed revised restrictions that would have been more strict than social settings. That move was criticized by business groups and state lawmakers.