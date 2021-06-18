Mostly sunny
80.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

State Adopts New Workplace Mask Regulations Again

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL OSHO Logo

CAL OSHO Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The CAL OSHA Board voted 5-1 to adopt reduced workplace mask regulations.

The new guidelines allow those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to no longer wear masks or worry about social distancing, in most all situations. It is similar to the guidance that took effect in California on June 15 for social settings.

Immediately after the vote, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order to waive the 10-day legal review period so that the change can be implemented immediately. The rules apply to almost all workplaces, including retail stores, factories and business offices.

It ends some recent confusion. Just over a week ago the CAL OSHA Board had passed revised restrictions that would have been more strict than social settings. That move was criticized by business groups and state lawmakers.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 