Another Flex Alert Issued For Today

Sonora, CA — In order to relieve stress on the state’s electrical grid, all Californians are again asked to conserve energy later today.

A Flex Alert is issued from 6-9pm. California’s Independent System Operator says people took enough conservation measures yesterday to avoid rolling blackouts. Similar conservation measures are needed again today. People are urged to keep air conditioners at 78-degrees or above and avoid using large appliances during the evening hours.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the Mother Lode, Sierra Foothills and Central Valley through Saturday at 9pm.