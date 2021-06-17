Juneteenth Holiday Approved Without McClintock’s Support

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC — By a count of 415-14, the US House of Representatives voted to create a new federal holiday, Juneteenth.

The June 19 holiday will recognize the legal end of slavery in the United States. It marks the date when word of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation spread to slaves in Galveston, Texas following the end of the Civil War.

There were 14 Republicans who voted against it, including Mother Lode Representative Tom McClintock. He was also joined by California Republican Doug LaMalfa of Butte County. Opponents raised concerns ranging from having too many federal holidays already to creating confusion that it is called “Juneteenth National Independence Day.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested bipartisan support arguing that Juneteenth should be “enshrined in our history books” and be a time of reflection and a “national day of observance.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also supported the measure.

It is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden later this week.