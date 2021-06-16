Valley Farmers Brace For Water Shortage

Dept. of Water Resources View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Department of Water Resources is warning that the drought could lead to water cutoffs this summer for Central Valley farmers.

6,600 farmers in the Sacrament-San Joaquin Delta watershed were warned Tuesday of “impending water unavailability” that could continue until winter rains arrive. The Sierra Snowpack has dried up following a light storm season and high spring temperatures. The snowpack was 59-percent of average on April 1st. There are also water releases, or pulse flows, this time of year to help fish and the habitat of the Delta. It is another issue that reduces water availability.

It is unclear when the water could be cut off for valley farmers, and which regions are most likely to be impacted. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a drought “State of Emergency” for the Central Valley and many other parts of the state.