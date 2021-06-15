Sunny
Full Containment Gained On Goose Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Goose Fire In Amador County

Goose Fire In Amador County

Ione, CA — Officials are still investigating what ignited a 67-acre fire on Sunday afternoon near Ione.

The Goose Fire started at around 3pm along Goose Ranch Road. Six homes nearby were evacuated, along with the Lake Amador Campground.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. CAL Fire reports this morning that the blaze is now 100-percent contained and crews will remain on scene patrolling the area over the next several days to ensure no additional hotspots emerge.

