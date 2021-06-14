Newsom Announces More Prizes For Vaccinations

Newsom Tourism Speech View Photo

Sacramento, CA — “California Dream Vacations” are the latest incentive being marketed to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated today that a drawing will be held on July 1 for six vacation packages. They are in Anaheim, Palm Springs, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. The Governor’s Office is working with hospitality partners in the state to help offset the costs. Newsom made the announcement while in San Francisco speaking to the group Visit California, which promotes tourism to the state. He says that the vacation incentive is designed to help “shorten the recovery curve” and encourage travel to California.

Newsom argued, “As we move forward to a post-pandemic life, our tourism sector is expected to come roaring back – making us, once again, a global leader in hospitality and leisure.”

In addition, tomorrow, June 15, 10 vaccinated Californians will be randomly selected to receive $1.5-million in cash. Tomorrow is when the state is doing away with the tier system and more fully reopening the economy. Anyone who receives the vaccine is automatically entered into the lottery.

The California Public Health Department reports that 55-percent of Californians are now fully vaccinated and an additional 11-percent are partially vaccinated.