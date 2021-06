Goose Fire In Amador County View Photo

Ione, CA — Forward progress has been stopped and mandatory evacuation orders are lifted on the Goose Fire near Ione in Amador County.

The sixty-acre fire ignited at around three o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday near Goose Hill Ranch Road. For a period late yesterday, six homes on Goose Hill Ranch Road were evacuated, along with the Lake Amador Campground. Mop up continues near the fire area. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.