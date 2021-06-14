Sunny
Wildfire Ignites In Amador County

By B.J. Hansen
Amador County, CA — A vegetation fire has prompted evacuations in Amador County.

The Goose Fire ignited at around three o’clock this afternoon on Goose Hill Ranch Road. CAL Fire reports that it has been burning at a “moderate rate of spread.” The fire is 50-60 acres and 30-percent contained. There are evacuation orders for the Lake Amador Campground and homes on Good Hill Ranch Road. The Jackson Valley Highway is closed between Highway 88 and Buena Vista Road. You will want to avoid the area.

