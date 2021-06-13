Overview Of Roadwork Planned On Local Highways

Road work with flaggers View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of June 13 to June 19.

On Highway 108 Monday through Friday in the area of Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for bridge work. Work is scheduled between 6 am and 4 pm and delays of up to 5 minutes are to be expected.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Lawrence Street up to the Ebbetts Pass a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for road striping. Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Lakemont Drive to Lilac Drive one-way traffic control for drainage work may delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled from 7:30 am to 3 pm Monday through Thursday.

Also on On Highway 4 from Ganns Meadow Drive at mile marker 58.1 to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line one-way traffic control will allow guardrail work. The work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 6 am to 5:45 pm.

On Highway 12 at Chestnut Street long-term right and left shoulder work is ongoing.

On Highway 26 from Barney Way on the right to Niderost Lane on the right, expect utility work to delay traffic 10 minutes Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road in Mariposa, mile marker 29.4 to Highway 120 in Tuolumne drainage cleaning and inspection will limit both shoulders of the road. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.