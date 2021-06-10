Second Weekend Of June Events

There are many farmers’ markets and events planned before June 14, Flag Day.

Tonight is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm.

Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market

is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The Tuolumne County Association of REALTORS are hosting a Twilight Golf Tournament at the Teleli Golf Club from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm Friday. The event is for all skill levels raises money for their High School Scholarship Fund. Event details are in our events calendar here.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

The Annual Greenhorn Creek Community Garage Sale in Angels Camp is Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:45 am. There will also be a crafts faire presented by the Ladies of Greenhorn Creek. Other Garage sales include up in Mi Wuk Village, a mega multi-family yard sale on Phoenix Lake Road, one near by on Sallander Drive, another on Shaws Flat Road, and one on Wigwam Road in Jamestown.

Saturday afternoon is the Habitat for Humanity Community Build Fundraiser from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Indigeny Reserve. Their online auction began June 6th and wraps up on Saturday. Details are here.

Calvary Chapel in Soulsbyville is hosting a free carnival and jamboree Saturday from 1 pm to 7 pm called ‘Fun in the Son.’ The event will have contests and prizes, bounce houses, slip and slide, and food. Free hotdogs, snacks and watermelon will be provided by Calvary Chapel. More details are in the event listing here.

2nd Saturday Art Night is this Saturday in Downtown Sonora. Starting at 5 pm galleries, restaurants, and shops offer art, live music, performers, and art demonstrations. Look for the banners ​up and down Washington Street.

Monday, June 14, the Sonora Elks Lodge Is Celebrating Flag Day. The Sonora Emblem Club will be providing Hot Dogs and other goodies starting at 11 am.

Next weekend is the 72nd Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee beginning June 25 with High School Softball and Flag Football Tournaments followed by queen contestants, logging events and speeches. June 26th is the parade and at 4pm is the Junior Tug-a-War. Event organizers are looking for junior-level participants and remembering Jerry Domser who pulled from 1956 to 1972 and passed away this past winter. The Domser family continues to participate and coach teams. Participation and release forms for all the contests are here.

Be prepared for very hot weather, stay cool inside at the Sonora Regal Theater, movie times are here.