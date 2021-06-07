Supervisors Will Hear Update On Resiliency Projects

Groveland Community Resilience Center Location View Photos

Sonora, CA — Five years ago Tuolumne County was awarded over $70-million in grant money for projects in response to the 257,314 acre Rim Fire of 2013.

The projects include the construction of county resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland, building a biomass facility, and carrying out several forest and watershed projects. The board of supervisors will hear an update on the various projects at Tuesday’s meeting. Afterward, at 1pm, there will be formal groundbreaking at the site of the Tuolumne resilience center on Bay Street.

We reported over the weekend that construction has begun at that location, as well as Groveland, and all of the specifics were laid out on Mother Lode views.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting the board will vote on sending comments to the State Board of Forestry related to new fire regulations that could notably impact local development projects. District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff wrote a recent myMotherLode.com blog on the subject.