Four Injured In J-59 Crash

La Grange, CA — J-59 was closed for a period of time late Saturday afternoon due to a major injury crash.

It happened at around 4:30pm. The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that two vehicles crashed and four people were injured. One of those individuals had serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in the Central Valley. The road closure in order to assist the patients, clear the debris and allow for the landing of the air ambulance.

Additional details regarding the crash have not yet been released. It happened on J-59 near Seven Legends.