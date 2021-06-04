Yosemite National Park Declares Fire Season

Mariposa, CA–Yosemite National park has officially declared fire season due to hot and dry weather conditions. Fire season traditionally starts when the fire danger rating for the park shows moderate for three consecutive days. As such, the superintendent has initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions which consist of some modified park rules.

-No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (including a campfire, cooking fire, and charcoal fires) within Yosemite National Park below 6,000 feet in elevation except as noted below. Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel or propane are permitted, as are alcohol stoves, including tablet/cube stoves. Twig stoves are not permitted.

-No smoking below 6,000 feet except within an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where wood and charcoal fires are allowed, or in a designated smoking area. All public buildings, public areas of Concession buildings (including restrooms), other areas as posted, and within 25 feet of any non-single-family residential building to remain closed to smoking at all times.

-Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in designated campgrounds and picnic areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulations.

-Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in residential areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulation.

Yosemite Park would like to remind people that are recreating to follow all fire rules and regulations and help prevent human-caused wildfires by making sure your campfire is out and cold using the “drown, stir, and feel method”.